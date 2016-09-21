Hunter Patrick of Marion was among 65 other cadets in Romeo Company at The Citadel that were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements and peer leadership during the 2015-16 school year earning the 2016 Pearlstine Award. The Milton A. Pearlstine Award is presented annually by The Citadel Alumni Association in honor of Milton A. Pearlstine, Citadel Class of 1919 and past president of the CAA, to the cadet company achieving the highest freshman class grade point ratio for the previous school year.

The following Tri-Town residents have graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston:

– Lucas Ahern Grey of Marion

– Jason S. Roose of Rochester

– Maxwell G. Sherman of Rochester