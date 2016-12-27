Old Rochester Regional High School Principal Michael Devoll is proud to release the 2016 Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT) report data as provided by College Board. In the 10th grade, Old Rochester had 120 total test-takers. The mean total score for these students was 1052, well above the Massachusetts mean score of 962 and the national score of 938. In the 11th grade, Old Rochester had 133 test-takers with a mean total score of 1095. The Massachusetts mean score for 11th graders was 1019 and the national score was 1020. College Board also provides a summary of student performance by benchmark. Reaching grade-level benchmarks indicates students are likely on track to be ready for select, first-year, credit-bearing college courses. In Grade 10, 78% of Old Rochester test-takers met both benchmarks in math and evidence-based reading and writing. The average percentage in Massachusetts for 10th graders was 48% and 41% nationally. In Grade 11, 68% of Old Rochester test-takers met both benchmarks in math and evidence-based reading and writing. The average percentage in Massachusetts for 11th graders was 48% and 46% nationally. The performances of students at Old Rochester on the PSAT demonstrate the school’s commitment to college and career readiness for all learners.