To The Marion Town House Building Committee:

In response to letters suggesting the practicality of moving our Town House services and activities to the former VFW property, please consider the following recommendations:

It is vitally important to keep Marion’s center of Town government services in the village. Yes, it has always been there and certainly we must consider all practical alternatives. BUT, here are some reasons in support of keeping our Town Hall services in the center of Marion.

The primary reason is “Location.” Consider all the businesses, services, schools, and activities central to the life of the Town: Elizabeth Tabor Library & Natural History Museum; Masonic Lodge; Sippican School and playing field; Marion Art Center; General Store and all the adjacent stores, restaurants and businesses; Post Office; Churches; Music Hall; Historical Society; Island Wharf Park and Town Dock; not to mention Tabor Academy and the Harbor! Many of these buildings are historic and visually interesting.

All these places are within a walkable four- or five-block area. There is sufficient access and available parking for us to come to the village and complete a variety of errands on foot. We can chat with neighbors and friends along the sidewalks. Many times, I have seen Town House employees walking back and forth from Spring Street to Front Street at lunchtime. Boaters walk up from the Town Dock to shop or enjoy an ice cream cone. The people of Marion can and do appreciate the sense of Community that this central part of town provides for all of us.

Unfortunately, access to the new Town-VFW property by car is difficult and dangerous. Crossing on foot or by bike would be hazardous. Route 6 is a state highway with fast moving traffic and its sidewalks are poorly maintained. Our Town House is busy every day with people coming and going and various committees meet almost every night. More people come to attend the hearings. It makes sense to keep all this activity in its present location in the center of town where we can come and go safely and park easily.

Over the recent years and in meetings to prepare for the new Master Plan, we have all tried to find ways to energize our town center. Our Town House is a basic part of the town center. If the Committee finds the costs are too high to renovate the present structure, it would be preferable to demolish the old building and build a new building at the same site. The location is what is important!

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Brainard