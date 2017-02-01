Thank You Marion

To the Editor:

My husband and I just built our first home, acting as General Contractors, on Dexter Road in Marion. We had such a wonderful experience working with the following departments and staff: Building Department, Fire Department, Water & Sewer Department, Assessors Office, etc. We wanted to send a huge thank you to all that were involved in our build. Everyone we dealt with was extremely professional and polite and worked in an amazingly timely manor. We thank you Town of Marion for making this huge home building process so much easier with all of your help! What a wonderful place to now call home.

Thank you,

Jennifer & Scott Donahue