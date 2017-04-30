To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of Selectmen, the Town Administrator, the residents of the Town, and the Thomas Daener Family, we would like to take this opportunity to say a sincere thank you to each and every one of the following individuals who made the Rob Daener Night on April 8 such a great success: Dr. Amy Wiegandt, Knights of Columbus, Mattapoisett Lions Club, Mattapoisett Highway Department, Mattapoisett Fire Department, Mattapoisett Police Department, Mattapoisett Town Employees, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Police Chief Mary Lyons, Fire Chief Andy Murray, Barry Denham, Monaghan Printing, Ray Andrews, Dan White, Rick and Joanne LeBlanc, Nancy and Bernie Gauvin, Theresa and Al Fidalgo, Bob LeBlanc, Louise Vandal, Ann Florio, Frances Cairnes, Tom Muldoon, Mack Caban, Mr. and Mrs. Tim Ray, Sarah Audette, Paul Stubbs, Jim Rottler, Mark Cabral, Dan King, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Rego, Christine Richards, Jim & Gloria Alferes, Billy Melendez, Andy Bobola, Cindi Bobola, Shea Bobola, Kathy Costello, and all our musicians and food servers, volunteers, the bartenders and our MC Kenny Pacheco.

We cannot thank our local businesses for their tremendous support and donations along with our surrounding towns hitting the grand total of $35,000!

Lastly and most importantly, it is our Town that remains “So Special” and now we really know why!

The Daener Family would like to express the fact that having a disease such as MS is not always treatable and has to be dealt with on a day-to-day basis, and they truly hope that having this type of event will be the start to a new beginning for those experiencing life challenges.

Melody Pacheco