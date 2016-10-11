Tabor Academy Day of Service

To the Editor:

Last Wednesday, Tabor Academy took the day off from academics to help with community projects in the Tri-Town area as well as New Bedford. In Marion, there were crews working on clearing Land Trust Lands, trails in Homes Woods, the garden and greenhouse at Sippican School, flower beds at the Congregational Church and picking up trash along some of the main roads.

The students were enthusiastic workers and all the groups had a faculty member to help oversee the work. My group, headed by Will O’Leary, cleared paths in Homes Woods and cleaned up trash and debris. So many thanks for this huge town service and to the Tabor Community and Amelia Wright for making it happen.

With gratitude,

Margie Baldwin, Tree and Parks Committee

