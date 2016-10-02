Boards of Selectmen

Towns of Mattapoisett, Rochester, and Marion

Dear Members of the Board:

This letter will serve as a notice of my retirement from the position as Principal Clerk in the Veterans Office for the Towns of Mattapoisett, Marion, and Rochester effective November 25, 2016. It has been an honor to be an employee of all three towns.

I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the former Veterans Agent Harvey Blanchette for hiring me back in 1991. I would also like to thank the Town Administrators, Members of the Board of Selectmen, Barry Denham, Melody Pacheco, Members of the Veterans Council, and the Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services for their assistance over the years.

I will truly miss all of my wonderful co-workers in each town. Most of all, I will miss my veterans and their families. I admire and respect each and every veteran for their selfless service to our country. It has been an honor and privilege to have served them over the past 25 years.

Sincerely,

Paula M. Butterfield

