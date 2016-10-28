To all the citizens of Marion and others who worked to save the waters around Meadow Island:

On Tuesday night, October 18, the Marion Selectmen voted 2-1 to keep the waters around Meadow Island free and clear. The application to start a ½-acre oyster farm in the area was denied and the applicant was encouraged to find a more suitable location.

On July 17, we initiated a Families To Preserve Meadow Island Petition, hoping to create some local interest in keeping these waters free and clear of any man-made obstructions. We felt the area should remain the truly unique, beautiful, and safe family recreational area that it is and has been for generations. The community support in favor of preserving Meadow Island was overwhelming. After 671 signatures on the petition and three selectmen’s meetings, the area will thankfully remain preserved.

We would like to thank all those that signed the petition and helped in this effort. We would like to extend a special thanks to Jen and Liz at The Sea Horse, Andrea and Carol at Mayhew Cleaners, Donny at Marion Collision, Diane and Frank at Marion Antiques, and Richard DaSilva for their contributions in making signature sheets available at their businesses and continually tending them. Their contribution was invaluable.

Many thanks to everybody for joining in on this community effort!

Kind regards,

Bill Notman and Kate Ross

