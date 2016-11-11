To The Editor:

Recently, the Mattapoisett Selectmen acknowledged the work of the Tree Committee for their eighth consecutive Tree City USA award. We regret that the public recognition at the meeting did not fully reflect our committee’s and the town’s appreciation of our Tree Warden’s tireless efforts to plant and protect trees in town. The Tree Committee is lucky to have a strong partnership with Mattapoisett Tree Warden Roland Cote. Just recently, Roland and his Highway Department assistant, Louie Aiello, planted several trees on Mechanic Street and near the newly reconstructed bridge in Tinkhamtown. Our thanks to Roland and Louie for installing these beautiful additions to the town that help us merit our Tree City USA award.

Sandra Hering, Chairman, Mattapoisett Tree Committee

The views expressed in the “Letters to the Editor” column are not necessarily those of The Wanderer, its staff or advertisers. The Wanderer will gladly accept any and all correspondence relating to timely and pertinent issues in the great Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester area, provided they include the author’s name, address and phone number for verification. We cannot publish anonymous, unsigned or unconfirmed submissions. The Wanderer reserves the right to edit, condense and otherwise alter submissions for purposes of clarity and/or spacing considerations. The Wanderer may choose to not run letters that thank businesses, and The Wanderer has the right to edit letters to omit business names. The Wanderer also reserves the right to deny publication of any submitted correspondence.