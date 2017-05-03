Mattapoisett Senior Dinner

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Mattapoisett senior citizens, I would like to thank the Mattapoisett Lions Club, Boy Scouts Troop 53, Very Rev. Paul A. Caron, V.F. and last but not least, the Mattapoisett Senior Center.

Every year, we are so blessed to have the Mattapoisett Lions Club put on a turkey dinner free of charge for the citizens of Mattapoisett. It was held Saturday, April 29 at noon.

This year was a little different. Yes, they had the wonderful Boy Scouts Troop 53 serve. But there was one slight (actually, it was a big) problem. The ovens at the Mattapoisett Congregational Church were not operating. Very Rev. Paul A. Caron, V.F. Pastor of St. Anthony’s here in Mattapoisett, came through and let them cook the meal in their church kitchen.

That is what makes this town so special.

Last, but not least, I would like to thank the Mattapoisett Council on Aging for providing free transportation for the seniors to get to the turkey dinner. There are many that do not drive any more.

It was enjoyed by all. Rick LeBlanc entertained us as he always does.

We are so lucky to live in a very special town that cares about its seniors.

As a senior citizen myself, I want to thank everyone.

Ilona G. Langhoff, Mattapoisett

