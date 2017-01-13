Marion Town House Thoughts

The Town House Acquisition Committee members are professional experts in architecture and the construction of specialized and repurposed facilities. They hired an architectural firm with expertise in historical preservation. Together they identified 12 potential solutions and used a professional process over four years to refine concepts and costs estimates. Get the facts; do not rely on hearsay, unsubstantiated claims, and scare tactics.

We are developing a new Marion Master Plan. The key goal identified by Marion residents at the workshops is the Village Style concept that plays through every one of the eight parts of the Plan. The Town House location is a keystone for our existing Village; Route 6 is a Village bypass.

Marion reuses historic buildings; old is not useless. The conversion of the VFW building for the Council on Aging is an excellent example. Building Permit data confirms that in the last 10 years, only 1.6 percent of the permits were for new construction. New Bedford, Newport, and Portland, ME exemplify shortsighted decisions that cost the town heritage and character. Once it is gone, it is gone forever.

We choose to live in Marion because of the village atmosphere, the pleasures of swimming and boating, and the proximity to large cities. We make decisions based on many criteria; cost is only one. If cost were utmost, we would all be living in tiny houses, driving old cars, and the owners of 8-foot rowboats. Quality, design aesthetics, and pride of ownership, are historically important to Marion residents.

The Town House has served for over 130 years because it was well built. We owe the same consideration to our children and grandchildren. The least costly option often is not the most cost effective one. Let’s renovate the Town House for another 100 years.

Norman Hills

