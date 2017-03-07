Marion Town House

Dear Editor:

We are writing to express our belief that keeping the historic Town Hall as the center of community activities is the optimum choice for preserving our way of life in beautiful Marion.

First of all, we should realize that the Building Committee is the one with the most concrete suggestions, not only for preserving Marion’s link to the past with our Town Hall, but the best way to ensure the most expedient and visibly appealing town hall for the least expense. Let us allow the opinions of those with solid knowledge be considered. All of us should reread the letter of February 9, 2017 “Town House Renovations Questions” submitted by the Building Committee for clarification. This document corrects many misleading statements.

Secondly, our village is the center of most of the activities in town and must be viable for the needs of our residents. Crossing Route 6 is dangerous for all and especially for our senior citizens. Safety and easy access for town business should be a priority for everyone. We do not need to spend $35K for a new committee to study other options.

Sincerely,

Bob and Jean Maher

