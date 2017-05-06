Marion Article 36

To the Editor:

Our small town is under attack – again. Article 36 proposes to remove land zoned Commercial and Limited Industrial in order to add land to the Multi-family classification.

Strike one: We have seen this proposal before – many times. The proposal to add high-density housing at this location has been defeated at Town Meeting twice and a third time was pulled by the Planning Board. The last trip to Town Meeting garnered less than 50% of the vote (66% is required for passage). To bring this proposal back displays a lack of respect for Town Meeting.

Strike two: We will lose a prime spot for commercial purposes. The site is highly suited for commercial use as it has what commercial sites need – traffic. This proposal prohibits commercial use in this prime location.

Strike three: This is high-density housing. Residence E is specifically intended for “low-density multifamily housing to facilitate affordable housing…” Compare the 100 unit 40B project on the adjacent 33 acres with the 38 possible units on the just over 3 acres in the proposed district. If the 40B project matched this density, it would have 390 units! This is the highest housing density in town – not low-density housing as the by-law intends.

If you want to keep the small town feeling of Marion, then you have to keep it a small town. Vote No on Article 36.

John Rockwell, Marion

