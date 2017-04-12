To the Editor:

I had the opportunity to attend two performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat. I had attended the dress rehearsal and enjoyed it so much that I purchased a ticket for the final performance on Sunday afternoon. The production was beyond amazing. Not only was the young man, John Roussell, outstanding, but all of the other students’ performances were exceptional. I could also see how the “puppies” were enjoying themselves. I want to thank Paul Sardinha for his being able to bring out the best of the best of his students and how he was able to give the Tri-Town residents a Broadway worthy production. I would also like to thank Mr. Barnicle for his added touch of improvisation during the cafe number. Bravo ORR Drama Club!

Stephanie Mitchell, Mattapoisett

