To the Editor:

Many Americans are worried about the direction our country is taking under the new administration. January’s Women’s Marches in Washington, Boston and around the country vividly demonstrated these worries and concerns, ranging from the potential loss of people’s health insurance coverage to threats to the environment. The energy flowing from these marches has fueled a broad range of follow-up actions by participants and sympathizers.

The Mattapoisett Democratic Town Committee saw a challenge in supporting these follow-up actions and organized a meeting last Saturday, February 11, at the Quaker Meeting House on Route 6. While winter conditions made travel difficult, some 65 individuals from Mattapoisett and nearby towns showed up to discuss “What’s next?” A welcome message from the state Attorney General, Maura Healey, set the tone for the discussion.

The participants agreed that the most important priority for the near future was to stem the damage done to policies and institutions of American democracy. For the time being, they saw resistance as calling for a firm “No” on Executive Orders and appointments that undermine the progress achieved over the last generation and beyond.

Some stressed the need to keep it local, focusing on issues that directly concern all. Given the make-up of the state’s representation at the national level, with Democrats at the helm, progressives need to combine the defensive posture with positive reinforcement for efforts undertaken by elected officials to fight our fights.

Participants agreed that the defense of the nation’s gains under President Obama should not lead the Democrats to become the “Party of No.” Several contributors to the discussion stressed progressive ideas as positive building blocks for the future. And the message has to be clear – distinctive and memorable sound bites.

There was agreement that priorities were needed to allow people to focus on specific issues, perhaps even on a rotating basis.

Only a few young people were in attendance, and several participants challenged the group to find ways to build on the energy and enthusiasm generated by young people in the Women’s Marches and in the election campaign. The group agreed that meetings like this one are not enough, and social media will need to play a bigger role.

There were also calls for more traditional ways of communicating, including stand outs, call-in to radio shows, or writing letters to the editor of newspapers.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to follow up on the various actions. The next MDTC meeting will be held on March 25 to choose delegates for the state Convention. A major Town Hall Meeting with the state Attorney General, Maura Healey, is scheduled for April 5; the event will be held at the First Unitarian Church, 71 8th Street, New Bedford at 7:00 pm.

Ulrich Ernst, Co-Chair

Mattapoisett Democratic Town Committee

