Frustrated? You could be part of the solution.

There is a week left for you to seek public office in Marion and do your part to make the town a truly participatory government. Nomination papers are due in the Town Clerk’s office on Monday, March 20. Openings are still available for Selectman, Town Clerk, Marion and ORR School Committees, Assessor, Moderator, Board of Health, Planning Board, Tree Warden, and Open Space Commission.

There are many very critical issues facing Marion including the renovation of the VFW building on Route 6 into a Senior Center, the need for an upgraded Town House, improvement of roads and town buildings, completion of the town’s Master Plan, and expensive upgrades to the town’s water treatment facility to name a few. Informed and interested citizens can play a vital role in shaping the solutions to the challenges that face our town.

The regional chapter of the Massachusetts League of Women Voters will hold its annual Candidates’ Night this spring on May 4 at the Marion Music Hall (7:00pm) so that townspeople may hear presentations from candidates about their views and their plans and become informed voters on Election Day, May 12.

Marion needs your involvement now. Please consider running as a candidate for office, and throughout the weeks ahead, do your best to become an informed voter.

Tri-Town Area League of Women Voters

Jennifer Francis and Tinker Saltonstall (Publicity)

