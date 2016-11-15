Elizabeth Taber’s Lead?

Recently, Mr. Edmund P. O’Connell provided a letter to the Editor of this paper entitled “Taking our lead from Elizabeth Taber.” He stated that Elizabeth Taber had passed the present Town House to the Town as surplus. His implication is that we have her blessing to abdicate any responsibility for the maintenance and preservation of the building. The only problem with Mr. O’Connell’s reconstruction of history is that it is wrong: Elizabeth Taber had been dead for 47 years when the Town and Taber Academy made the property switch at the 1935 Town Meeting.

Mr. O’Connell is certainly entitled to his opinion, but that is exactly what it is: his opinion. There is no halo effect or divine history lesson associated with his opinion that is supported by any actions of Elizabeth Taber.

Norman Hills, Marion

