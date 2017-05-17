Dear Tri-Town Residents:

Caroline Myss gives a TED Talk on YouTube entitled “Choices That Can Change Your Life.” If you want to be inspired, find it and listen to it! She talks about the power of choice and decisions that matter. At the end of her presentation, Caroline encourages us to “see the present with great gratitude and love.”

As a native to this region, I do see the present with great gratitude. But, this year I feel the need to put that gratitude into action. After some soul searching, I have decided to support the 8th Annual Buzz Off on June 4 at Gillette Stadium. This event is supported by Rob Gronkowski and benefits the charity, One Mission. One Mission gives children with cancer a reason to smile. According to Ashley Haseotes, Founder of One Mission, “One Mission does whatever it takes to get kids and families through cancer treatment. Our goal is to make life in the hospital less lonely and stressful, provide some joy during a time of fear and uncertainty, and give patients and their families the support they need to get through the emotional and unexpected financial challenges of treatment.”

Yes, I am going to get my head shaved! When people ask me “Why?”, the answer comes back to my gratitude. As a proud mother of a new college graduate, I know how fortunate I am. Children with cancer and the families who support them do not get to share in this good fortune. I want to sacrifice something that I love to show how much I care. And, yes, I love my hair!

So, if you happen to see me after June 4, you can consider yourself informed about “the woman who shaved her head.” You can also inform others in our tiny communities of the reason why. According to Caroline Myss, “Choice is powerful. It can change your life!”

Please consider supporting me with a donation to One Mission. I can be reached at 508-758-2164.

With Gratitude,

Lori Bardwell

The views expressed in the “Letters to the Editor” column are not necessarily those of The Wanderer, its staff or advertisers. The Wanderer will gladly accept any and all correspondence relating to timely and pertinent issues in the great Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester area, provided they include the author’s name, address and phone number for verification. We cannot publish anonymous, unsigned or unconfirmed submissions. The Wanderer reserves the right to edit, condense and otherwise alter submissions for purposes of clarity and/or spacing considerations. The Wanderer may choose to not run letters that thank businesses, and The Wanderer has the right to edit letters to omit business names. The Wanderer also reserves the right to deny publication of any submitted correspondence.