William F. MacDougall age 82 passed away on Wednesday October 12, 2016 at his home in Marion after a long battle with diabetes. Born on March 27, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Roy S. and Arlie Belle (Bennett) MacDougall, he moved to Marion in 1936 to what was known at the time as the Rhodes estate located at 57 Water Street in Marion in 1936.

He leaves behind his loving wife Shirley C. MacDougall of 43 years, daughter Valerie B. Anastosopoulos of N. Waterboro, ME and son Christopher R. MacDougall of Marion and one niece Eloisa Gwozdz, husband Peter and sons Alex and Jack of New Bedford. In addition, he leaves behind five grandchildren, Douglas A. Nye of Limerick, ME, Andrea L. Garland and her husband Matthew of North Waterboro, ME, Ariel K. Anastosopoulos of Gray, ME, Jonathan R. MacDougall of Marion and Hannah M. MacDougall of Wellesley and one great granddaughter Averie E. Garland. Being an only child, he also leaves behind four very close cousins Harry Desmond of Middleboro, Frederick Bennett of Chatham, Willard Bennett of Maine and Walter Menzel of California.

He was known as “Bill” to many, and was a dedicated member of the Marion Fire Department where he served in various rolls at various levels for a total of 62 years. He was employed by the Sippican Corporation in Marion for over 30 years, retiring in 2003, where he was an instrumental part of the design and manufacturing of oceanographic instruments used by several branches of the U.S. Military and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute.

In addition, Bill loved everything about the great outdoors and was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, avid fisherman and hunter, who touched the lives of many with his kindness and great sense of humor.

The family would also like to thank the Community Nurse & Home Care of Fairhaven, along with the Marion Police and Fire departments for the care they provided over the last two years, along with a “special” thanks to Cathy Cowel of Marion, who provided personal care, making his life so much more comfortable.

According to his wishes, visiting hours have been omitted. A memorial service held in his honor at St. Gabriel’s Church, 124 Front St., Marion on Thursday October 20, 2016 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Wareham. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com