William A. Sylvia, age 85 of Rochester, formerly of New Bedford, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016 in St. Luke’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Merle (Carter) Sylvia to whom he had been married for 61 years.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late Alfred and Virginia (Grace) Sylvia, he was a graduate of New Bedford High School and later received his Bachelor’s Degree from SMU in Dartmouth. Mr. Sylvia was employed as a Mechanical and Electrical Engineer for JC Rhodes in New Bedford and later Titleist for many years.

He was a member of the Richard F. Howland Chapter of the National Guard Field Artillery Veterans Organization in New Bedford for over 20 years. He was the Editor of the Conqueror Newspaper for 12 years and was active in the Rochester Boy Scouts.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by four children: Kenneth E. Sylvia and his wife Susan of Mobile, AL, Keith D. Sylvia of Mesa, AZ, Karen Anne Sylvia of New Bedford and Kathryn M. Mello and her husband Alan of Acushnet; four brothers and sisters Wally Sylvia, Muzzy Reynolds, Bobby Alexander and Winona Barbosa of Florida; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Sylvia was also the father of the late Kevin Sylvia.

His Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2016 from 4 to 8PM in the Rock Funeral Home 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Richard F. Howland Chapter National Guard Field Artillery Veterans Organization c/o Normand Cabral 72 Birchwood Dr., New Bedford, MA 02745. To send a tribute or for directions please visit: www.rock-funeralhome.com