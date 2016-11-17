Warren D. Crippin, 73, of Mattapoisett died November 16, 2016 at Tobey Hospital after a long illness.

He was the husband of Harriet L. (Kremp) Crippin.

Born in Wareham, the son of the late David W. and Doris E. (Winters) Crippin, he lived in Marion and Mattapoisett most of his life.

Mr. Crippin was formerly employed by Verizon for 35 years until his retirement.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife; 2 daughters, Jan Thomas and Jill Vancour and her companion Scott Davis, all of Marion; 8 grandchildren, Derek Crippin and his wife K-Leigh, Cory Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Dayna Crippin, Scott Perry, Kyle Pina, Taylor Crippin and Zachary Sherman; 2 great-grandchildren, Sophia Crippin and Adam Crippin.

He was the brother of the late Suzanne Smith.

His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 3rd at 11 AM in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.