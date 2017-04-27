Vincenzo “Vincent” Nicolosi, 87 of Mattapoisett died April 26, 2017 peacefully after a brief illness at St. Luke’s Hospital.

He was the husband of Marcelle G. Nicolosi with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.

Born and raised in Catania, Sicily, Italy, he lived in Mattapoisett most of his life.

Mr. Nicolosi was formerly employed as a self-employed mason for many years until his retirement.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed gardening and making homemade wine.

Survivors include his loving wife; 2 sons, Samuel Nicolosi and his companion Donna Lopes of Acushnet and David Nicolosi and his wife Jessica of Mattapoisett; a daughter, Sara Hanson and her wife Sandy of Rochester; and 6 grandchildren, Christopher Nicolosi, Nathaniel Nicolosi, Cassandra Nicolosi, Alexandra Nicolosi, Luke Hanson and Noah Hanson.

His private arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6), Mattapoisett. For online guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.