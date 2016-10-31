Valentina (Abrantes) Sykes, 91, of Mattapoisett died October 29, 2016 at Tobey Hospital. She was the wife of the late James Sykes, and the sister of the late Dennis Abrantes.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria D. (Couto) Abrantes, she lived in Dartmouth most of her life before moving to Mattapoisett in 1990.

Mrs. Sykes was formerly employed as a clerk in the Tax Collectors office at Dartmouth Town Hall until retirement. She previously worked at Morse Twist Drill. She enjoyed cooking, reading, theater, and music, and was an avid New England sports fan.

Mrs. Sykes is survived by a son, Peter Sykes of New Bedford; a daughter, Valerie Murolo of Mattapoisett; 4 grandchildren; Alyssa Chase and her husband David Caldwell of New York City, Lily Murolo of Portland, Oregon, Fred Murolo of Davis, California, and Julia Sykes of Dartmouth, MA; a great-grandchild, Shaun; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Her visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 13th from 2-5 PM, with a Service at 4 PM in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. Burial will be on Monday, November 14th at 10 AM in South Dartmouth Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.