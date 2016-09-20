Thomas Sacchetti, 90, died Monday, September 19, 2016 at his home in West Wareham. He was the husband of Bernadine A. Sacchetti and the widower of the late Dominga (Rocha) Sacchetti.

Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Antonio and Annunziata (D’Agostino) Sacchetti. A previous resident of Rochester for 30 years, he moved to W. Wareham in 2011.

Mr. Sacchetti was employed by the U.S. Railway Mail Service on the Boston to New York route before transferring to the Providence Postal District where he retired as supervisor in 1973.

He was a World War II veteran in the U.S. Army serving in the 501st Parachute Regiment, 101st Airborne Division in Europe from 1944 to 1946. Mr. Sacchetti was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.

In addition to his wife Bernadine, he is survived by his step-children, Norman “Spanky” Sylvester of Centerville, Stephanie Babilonia of Newport News, VA, Robyn Sylvester of Liverpool, NY, Stacey Sylvester of Wareham and Julianna Ramos of Providence, RI; his sister in-law, Brenda Sacchetti of Narragansett, RI; his nephew, Jason Sacchetti of Coventry, RI; his nieces, Jill Hague of No. Kingston, RI, Beverly Bruff of San Diego, CA and Cheryl Dileo of Murrells Inlet, SC; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his step-daughter, the late Terri Rezendes.

His funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Highway (Rt. 28), Wareham on Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 8 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s Church, High St., Wareham at 9 AM. Interment will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Wareham. Visiting hours have been omitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 500 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 OR Paralyzed Veterans of America, 7 Mill Brook Rd., Wilton, NH 03086.