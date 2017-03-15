Thomas B. Hughes, 30 of Rochester died March 10, 2017 unexpectedly at home.

Born on Camp LeJeune, Jacksonville, NC the son of LtCol Paul D. Hughes USMC (ret) and Lisa A. (Corbitt) Hughes, he has lived in Rochester since 1998 and graduated from Old Rochester Regional High School in 2004 before attending UMASS Dartmouth.

After completing Infantry training at Fort Benning, Georgia, Thomas served two combat tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with the Massachusetts National Guard. His first tour, 2010 -11, was with Charlie Company 1st BN 181 Infantry, Forward Operating Base Chapman, Khost, Afghanistan, then from 2012-13, with the 182 Engineer (sapper) CO, Kandahar, Afghanistan performing route clearance. Thomas’ awards during deployment include Combat Action Badge, two Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal W/ three campaign stars, NATO Afghanistan Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award), Armed Forces Reserve Medal. Thomas was also the Honor Graduate from the PUMA unmanned areal vehicle course in Sarkari Karez, Afghanistan.

Survivors include his parents; a brother Sgt Jeffrey Hughes, Mass National Guard, of Rochester; a sister, Lindsay Tallman and her husband Alden of Rochester; his fiance, Jessica Stojak of Fairhaven, MA; his maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Corbitt of Marion, MA and Samuel Corbitt of Worcester, MA; his paternal grandmother, Anita Hughes of North Reading, MA; a niece, Braelyn Hughes; and 3 nephews, Gus Tallman, Jack Tallman and Elias Hughes.

His funeral services will be on Monday at 11:30 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Rout 6, Mattapoisett, followed by burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetary. Visiting hours Sunday from 2-6PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Fisher House Foundation @donate.fisherhouse.org For directions and guest book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.