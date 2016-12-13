Theresa E. Dougall, 70, of Marion, entered eternal life on Monday, December 12, 2016 surrounded by her loving family and friends after a long and courageous battle with myelofibrosis. Born in New Bedford on December 3, 1946, Terry was the daughter of the late Lionel and Mary (Ponte) Perry.

Terry was a graduate of Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and Bishop Stang High School; she earned her undergraduate degree from Stonehill College, and her Master’s degree from Bridgewater State University. Terry returned to Bishop Stang in 1968 and began her 44 year career in Catholic education.

Over those 44 years as a distinguished educator, award winning field hockey coach, and administrator, Terry touched the lives of thousands of Spartans and inspired many alumni to pursue careers in medicine and other science related fields. She was named Teacher of the Year by the Sigma Xi Society of UMass Dartmouth. Terry earned several coach of the year titles and her field hockey teams won many state and league championships. She started the financial aid program at Bishop Stang because she wanted every student who wanted to be a Spartan, to have that opportunity. Terry was appointed principal in 1987, and the first President of Bishop Stang High School in 1994.

In the greater community, Terry served as a volunteer EMT for the town of Marion. She also served in different leadership positions of the National Catholic Educator’s Association for many years, and was the recipient of the NCEA Catholic Secondary Education Award. She served as chairperson on numerous reaccreditation teams through the New England Association of Schools and Colleges; she was one of the founding board members of the Catholic Educator’s Collaborative at Stonehill College, and it was under Terry’s leadership that Bishop Stang High School was named a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

Terry is survived by godchildren Pamela Baptiste, Paul Rapoza, and Simone Payette, and many cousins. She was ‘Vavo’ to Lucas, Simone, and Eric Payette. Terry is also survived by her very dear friends, Cecile and Ron LaRochelle and Jean Revil, and many other friends who considered her ‘family’. Terry enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and traveling.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday December 16, 2016 at 11:30 AM at St. Julie Billiart Church, Dartmouth. Burial in St. John’s Cemetery will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday December 15, 2016 from 4-8 PM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry’s honor to Bishop Stang High School, 500 Slocum Rd., Dartmouth, MA 02747. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.