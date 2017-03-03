Spiros Aristides Papadakis, 75, of Monemvasia, Greece, formerly of Rochester, Massachusetts, passed away February 14th with his wife and relatives at his side after battling a year-long illness. A native of Greece and one of nine children, Spiros immigrated to United States in his twenties via Victoria, British Columbia. He worked double shifts as a dishwasher and cook learning the restaurant business. He fell in love with and married an American, Lillian Crowley, and they had five children together. With determination and hard work, Spiros became a small business owner first owning and operating a Burger Chef franchise in Raynham and later running Towne Pizza, a fixture of the Rochester community for two decades. Mr. Papadakis returned to his birthplace upon his retirement to enjoy time with his then girlfriend, now wife, Stamatiki “Matoula” Theodorakakou, his siblings, and extended family. He would make trips back to the United States to visit his kids and grandkids and delight in the success of his prized New England sports teams.

Mr. Papadakis will be remembered as a generous and loving husband, father and “Papou”, a savvy businessman, a fabulous cook, sports enthusiast, and avid backgammon and poker player. He was extremely proud of his Greek heritage and his kids. He led by example: hardworking; generous, friendly, family-orientated and business-minded. His warmth and ability to joke around will be missed, but lives on in his five kids and eleven grandkids.

He is survived by his wife and partner of eighteen years, Matoula, and his children; three sons, Aristides Papadakis and his wife, Julie Papadakis of Rochester, MA, George Papadakis of Rochester, MA, Michael Papadakis and his wife, Dena Xifaras of Mattapoisett, MA ; two daughters, Elaina Dompierre and her husband, Eric Dompierre of Rochester, MA, and Catherina Papadakis Landry and her husband, Trevor Landry of New Bedford, MA; eleven grandchildren, Alec, Zachary, Nicholas, Evan, Alisha, Wilfred, Anthony, Brianna, Cyrus, Zoe and Spiros (his namesake); two step children, Betty and Theodoros in Greece; three siblings, Kaneli, Frosso and Voula in Greece; former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Botelho; former wife, Lillian Papadakis Tripp; sister-in-law, Patricia Rodrigues; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Greece.

A private “mnimosino” memorial service and celebration of Spiros’ life will be held at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.