Scott L. Almeida, age 51 of Acushnet, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017, after a brief illness.

Born in New Bedford, he was the son of Leonard and Joyce (Barcroft) Almeida. Scott spent 22 years employed by D. W. White as a machine operator. He adored his family and dog Rusty. He got a rush out of anything with an engine and enjoyed fishing and having campfires. Scott was most proud of his 3 daughters and his many accomplishments in the construction field. Scott was an enthusiastic member of I.U.O.E. Local 4.

He is survived by his parents; three daughters, Shawna R. Almeida of Mattapoisett, Meghan E. Almeida and Chris Madeira of New Bedford and Kristin L. Almeida and Matthew Cobb of Acushnet; his beloved longtime companion Janice M. Richard of Acushnet, three step-children, 4 granddaughters, and was thrilled to be expecting his first grandson.

His Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 6:00pm in the Rock Funeral Home,1285 Ashley Blvd. New Bedford. Visitation prior 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Burial private. Relatives and friends invited. For tributes and directions: www.rock-funeralhome.com