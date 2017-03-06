Sally Waring Buffinton, age 90, formerly of Marion, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with family on March 1, 2017 in Plymouth. Sally was the loving wife of Thomas Howland Buffinton for 68 years.

The daughter of the late Sumner J. Waring, Sr. and Louise (Borden)Waring and the step-daughter of the late Beatrice “Bea” (Frost) Haley Waring. The sister of the late Barbara (Waring) Chamberlain and the late Sumner James Waring, Jr, husband of Elizabeth A. Waring.

She will be dearly missed and forever loved by her children Thomas H. Buffinton III and his wife Wendy of Plymouth and Holly Buffinton and her husband Victor Bove of Shaker Heights, Ohio and their extended families. She was the beloved grandmother of Kimberly E. Corley of South Burlington, VT and Stephanie O. Corley of Shaker Heights, OH and her great-grandson William Ordway. She was Aunt Sally to many wonderful nieces and nephews.

She spent her youth in Fall River and Swansea. She was a graduate of the former Sacred Heart Academy and Wheeler School; she attended Lasell College and later taught kindergarten. In 1952 she moved to Tabor Academy in Marion, MA. Where she resided for over 60 years.

Sally had a deep love of nature and the outdoors. She was an avid gardener, sailor and sports enthusiast. She loved to bake and canned all that she grew. Her passion was her family, doting on her husband, children and grandchildren, always taking a deep interest in all that they accomplished. She was active in the First Congregational Church in Marion.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the incredible staff at Stafford Hill Assisted Living and Cranberry Hospice, both of Plymouth, MA.

Visiting hours Monday, March 6, 2017 from 10:30am to 12pm followed by a service at the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter Street in Fall River, MA.

Contributions in her honor may be made to the Cranberry Hospice , 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360.