Robert Lindley Furnans, 75, passed away at home, September 1, 2016 after his battle with cancer. He was born October 6, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to Albert D. and Madeliene Furnans.

His family moved to Mattapoisett, where he grew up, loved the water, and learned to sail on the brigantine “Yankee”. After graduating from Fairhaven High School in 1957, he attended the University of New Hampshire.

Bob entered the Air Force, proudly wore the uniform and served his country with pride. As a navigator, he flew missions during the Vietnam War. After serving for more than a dozen years, upon leaving military service as an officer, he returned to a life-long interest — cars.

His preference of wheels might depend upon the latest make and model; however, he did have a soft spot for Porsches.

As a “Service Advisor” at Volvo Village in Clearwater, Florida for many years, Bob was known for his calm demeanor, storytelling, and his solution to many problems was “read the instructions.”

He is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Patricia. He is also survived by his three daughters and their families: Christine Dix (Kevin), granddaughter Kaitlyn; Jennifer Chapman (Donald), grandson Marcus; Sherrill Day (David), grandsons Anderson and Dylan.

He will also be greatly missed by his two stepsons and their families: Jay Frye (Kelli), grandsons Aidan, Owen, and Beckett; Tyler Frye (Adrienne), grandsons Cooper and Parker.

He also leaves behind three sisters: Judith Pierce and husband James; Patricia Belcher and husband John; and Jacqueline Collyer and husband Michael. Uncle Bob will also be missed by several nieces and nephews.

As a veteran, Robert has chosen a National Cemetery for his final resting place. His ashes will be interred in Clearwater, Florida. Arrangements are pending.