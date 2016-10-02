Robert G. Burbank, 82, of Mattapoisett died Saturday October 1, 2016 at St. Luke’s Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Martha A. (Coates) Burbank, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late Eric G. and Helen M. (Gidley) Burbank, he lived in New Bedford, Dartmouth and Fairhaven before moving to Mattapoisett in 1966.

He attended the Mattapoisett Congregational Church.

Mr. Burbank was formerly employed as an electricial engineer at Commonwealth Electric for 18 years until his retirement.

He had been active with Boys Scouts of America, and enjoyed fishing. He was a graduate of Fairhaven High School, Class of 1952.

During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his son, Robert E. Burbank of North Conway, NH; a sister, Frances S. Nesmith and her husband Donald of South Harwich and Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

He was the brother of the late Shirley Shepley and Richard W. Burbank.

His Graveside Service will be held on Saturday October 15, 2016 at 1 PM at Cushing Cemetery, Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 101 Centerpoint Drive, Suite 107, Middletown, CT 06457. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. For online guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.