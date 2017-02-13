Robert E. Furtado, 88, of Mattapoisett died February 12, 2017 at Sippican Health Care Center surrounded by his family.

He was the husband of the late Joanne (Chittenden) Furtado.

The youngest of four children, he was born in New Bedford, the son of the late Charles P. and Mary (Mendonza) Furtado, he was raised in Fairhaven and lived in Acushnet before moving to Mattapoisett.

Bob was in sales for most of his life. His winning personality and deep product knowledge made for a successful career. Bob retired in 1990 from Hertz Car Sales in Rhode Island as General Manager.

He lived a long and interesting life. While in school, Bob worked for his father at Rose’s Market in Fairhaven. As a very young man he worked on the Nobska Steamship Ferry, traveling from Woods Hole to Nantucket. His job was to polish all the brass on the ship. He joked that he got many compliments on that shiny brass. Later, Bob shipped out on a Merchant Marine vessel, traveling to the east coast of South America and throughout the Caribbean. He served in the U.S. Army.

Bob and Joann loved to travel and made many trips to Naples, FL and traveled throughout New England extensively. He was, for many years, on the Board of Directors for Descendants of Whaling Masters. Bob traced the genealogy for membership applicants.

He was proud of his Portuguese heritage. He traveled to the Azores, to the island of St. Michael, where the Furtado family lived before immigrating to the U.S. in previous generations.

His kind and friendly nature, his generosity, his love for everyone he met, are the attributes that will be lovingly remembered by all.

Survivors include his six children, Nancy-Lee (Furtado) Duerr and her husband Robert of Salem, MA, Richard Furtado of Key Largo, FL, Robert A. Furtado and his wife Debbie of New Bedford, Amy (Furtado) Harrington and her husband Peter of Bridgewater, Kenneth Furtado of Middleboro and Jonathan Furtado and his wife Mia of Fairhaven; 2 step-children, Janice (Chittenden) Haggan and her husband Wally of Pembroke and Alan Chittenden of Plymouth; a sister, Vernice Grgurich of Crosby, MN; his former wife and friend, Amy (Morang) Macomber of Fairhaven; 14 dearly loved grandchildren; several great-grandchildren whom he adored; and several nieces, nephews, friends and extended family who were all close to his heart.

He was the brother of the late Eleanor Brown and Carl Furtado and was the grandfather of the late Alyssa Paris Furtado.

His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6), Mattapoisett. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his name to Coastline Elderly Services, 1646 Purchase St. New Bedford, MA 02740, whose staff provided loving care for our Dad for an extended period of time. For directions and on-line guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.