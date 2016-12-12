Robert Clark DuBois, of Marion, Massachusetts, 89, passed away on December 3, 2016. He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Colonel Robert Sewall and Mabel Clark DuBois.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine “Joey” Saltonstall DuBois of Marion, MA, and two daughters, Sarah B. DuBois of Ivoryton, CT and Martha S. DuBois and her husband, William Lockhart Wallace III of Fairfield, CT. He also leaves his two treasured grandchildren, William (IV) and Carolyn Wallace, both of New York, NY; and the mother of his children Constance Bristol DuBois, also of CT; and Joey’s children; Parker, Courtland, Chris, Jon, and Heather.

Clark graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. in 1944, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1948. As a Mechanical Engineer, his career included positions with Brown Instrument Company, Manning, Maxwell & Moore, Pitney Bowes, Product Development Services, and Gradco Dendoki. Later in his career he did private contract engineering work. He brought innovative solutions to many product lines including instrumentation, postage equipment, and office copiers. A career design highlight includes the design of high-speed paper handling mechanisms, including the document feeder and sorter for the copier industry. Clark held over 100 original patents, he frequently spoke at industry conferences both domestically and internationally, and was an expert in his field. He loved developing innovative ideas with his creative mind.

Clark enthusiastically pursued many hobbies; tennis, flying gliders, sailing and travel explorations. He especially enjoyed designing, building and sailing fast boats. During his years in Connecticut, he had many sailing adventures, including family cruising and racing aboard “Peridot”, a 24’ sloop he finished as a prototype for O’Day’s Dolphin. He enjoyed competitive frost-bite sailing with his friends at Pequot Yacht Club. He founded The Community Sailing program in Southport Harbor. Clark loved life, exploring, inventing, building and doing, and sharing his many talents and enthusiasms with friends and family.

A memorial event will be planned in summer time.

Memorial gifts in Clark’s memory may be made to the Sippican Philosophical Society Math and Science Scholarship Fund by emailing Ted Brainard (ecbrainard@verizon.net) for detailed instructions.