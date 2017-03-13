Robert “Bob” McCarter of Mattapoisett, MA, a World War II veteran, retired banker, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on March 7, 2017, at 91 years old.

Born on July 6, 1925, in Hartford, Connecticut, to parents James and Marion (Arnold) McCarter. After graduating from William Hall High School in West Hartford, CT in 1943, Bob joined the U.S. Navy, becoming part of “The Greatest Generation”. He served on the carrier USS Suwannee, participating in various naval campaigns in the Pacific including battles at Okinawa and Borneo. He would often be seen wearing a USS Suwannee cap. At the family home in Mattapoisett he proudly flew an oversize American flag for all to enjoy. A true patriot, saluting all those that served.

After his discharge from the Navy in 1946, Bob returned to Connecticut and began his lifelong banking career. He started as a bank teller at the Hartford Trust Co. in 1946. In 1948 he joined the Middletown Savings Bank, Middletown, CT. where he rose to the position of Treasurer. In 1962 Bob accepted an offer to become President and Chief Executive Officer of the Amherst Savings Bank, Amherst MA., making him the youngest bank president in Massachusetts at that time. In 1976 Bob accepted the position of Chairman, President and CEO of the New Bedford Institution For Savings, New Bedford MA. He served in that capacity until 1995 when he retired.

Bob graduated from the Graduate School of Savings Banking at Brown University. He subsequently became a faculty member and taught for many years. He was very active in National and State Banking Associations and was a frequent speaker at many industry meetings, seminars, conferences and banking schools. He served as Chairman of the National Association of Mutual Savings Banks and Chairman of the Massachusetts Savings Bankers Association. Throughout his banking career Bob was the consummate community banker, involved with a multitude of community and civic organizations and endeavors to support and give back to the communities in which he lived and worked. He served as Chairman and a Director of the New Bedford Whaling Museum, Wamsutta Club and Zeiterion Theatre. He initiated the New Bedford Community Christmas Sing-Along with his friend Conductor Mitch Miller. Bob was a Shriner and member of the Masonic Temple

Bob’s life partner was his wife, Jacquelyn (Jansen) McCarter, who preceded him in death by 5 months, 2 days. Jackie was the love of his life for over 70 years. They married in 1946, settled in Middletown, CT., eventually moving to Amherst MA., and finally Mattapoisett MA. Bob was a certified private pilot and enjoyed flying with friends during his time in Amherst. He and wife Jackie traveled extensively, traveling around the world visiting many countries over the years. They particularly enjoyed visiting Ireland, his father’s homeland, and exploring his Irish heritage. In retirement Bob became an enthusiastic business owner of a Cape Cod gift shop, the Golden Gazebo, in Barnstable. He enjoyed working and kept busy with his gift shop as a primary hobby.

A wholehearted father, Bob is survived by his sons, Barry and his wife Kathy, Alan, Rob and his wife Jill, and daughter Shanna; as well as granddaughters Christiana and Jenna and great-granddaughter Hadassah and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, brother Kenneth, sisters Janet Kellner, Marion Jones, and Doris Wilke. He devoted himself to providing for his family who have fond memories of his wonderful sense of humor. He loved to tell stories and always had a story or joke to tell. Bob loved a party and to make people laugh. He enjoyed using his woodworking skills acquired from his father. He leaves a legacy of pride and love for himself, his country and, most important, his family.

Visiting hours will be at Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett, MA on Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. A Committal service will be held on Friday, March 17th at 11:15 AM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.