Rita M. Lapointe passed away on Dec. 29th. 2016.

Although not a year-round Mattapoisett resident, Rita considered Mattapoisett her home since 1991, spending the summer months with her family and friends on Brant Beach.

She attended St. Anthony’s Church weekly with the help of rides from generous neighbors.

Rita loved music, Bridge, Dominoes, trips on Buzzards Bay, dining with friends and good red wine, not necessarily in that order. She danced well into her 100th year.

Her family wishes to thank all those who kept an eye out for her over the years as she ventured out on her many adventures and invited her into their homes.