Rita J. (Carrier) Galligan passed away at the New Bedford Jewish Convalescent Home, on January 27, 2017, at the age of 101. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Galligan and the daughter of the late John and Marilda (Boily) Carrier.

Rita was most proud of mothering two sets of twins and family was her lifetime joy.

She was the mother of the late Joan G. Capone of Somerset. Survivors include two sons, Terrence E. Galligan and wife Alison of Acushnet, and Thomas J. Galligan of Plympton, her daughter Jean and husband Dr. James F. Tierney of Mattapoisett, as well as her son-in-law, Paul J. Capone of Somerset. Rita was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Remembrances may be made to the New Bedford Jewish Convalescent Home, 200 Hawthorn St., New Bedford, MA 02740 or Community Nurse Home Care, 62 Center St., Fairhaven, MA 02719. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.