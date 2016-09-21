Richard P. Regan, 95, of Mattapoisett died Monday September 19, 2016 at Our Lady’s Haven after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Ruth L. (Waite) Regan.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late Richard P. and Emilienne (Melanson) Regan, he lived in Mattapoisett for many years.

Mr. Regan was formerly employed as an installer/repairman for New England Telephone until his retirement in 1983.

He was a graduate of Holy Family High School. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy.

He enjoyed all New England sports team and thoroughbred horse racing.

Survivors include two sons, Richard F. Regan and his wife Lynn of Mattapoisett and Kevin M. Regan and his wife Marcia of Buzzards Bay; his daughter-in-law, Maryann Regan of Dartmouth; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Daniel G. Regan and his sisters, Helen Regan and Margaret Tighe.

His Funeral will be held on Saturday September 24, 2016 at 9 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett, followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 AM. Burial with military honors will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Friday September 23, 2016 from 4-7 PM. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.