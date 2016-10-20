Richard A. “Dick” Cyr, 77, of Rochester died October 17, 2016 peacefully.

He was the husband of Linda M. (Purslow) Cyr, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage with his best friend.

Born in Jamaica Plain, Boston, the son of the late John B. and Elmira E. (Langdon) Cyr, he raised his family in Needham before moving to Portsmouth, RI and then to Rochester.

Mr. Cyr was formerly employed in both state and federal law enforcement for over 40 years. He retired as a lieutenant with the Needham Police Department and went on to become the senior civil investigator for the Environmental Protection Agency, Region 1 New England.

Mr. Cyr took great pride in serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

Survivors include his wife; his son, Jake Cyr; his son-in-law, Manny Silvia; his sister, Joan Bagnell; his grandchildren, Emily K. Cyr, Abbie L. Cyr and Luke W. Cyr; and several nieces and nephews.

He was the father of the late Denise L. Silvia and the brother of the late Jon Phillip Cyr.

His visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 22nd from 1 – 4 PM in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Richard A. Cyr to support cancer research and patient care, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, MA 02284. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.