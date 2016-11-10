Raymond Desrosiers, 82, of Rochester, passed away on November 7, 2016 at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Theresa Desrosiers, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late John and Ernestine (Aubut) Desrosiers, he lived in Rochester for many years.

Raymond and his wife enjoyed many years of camping, square dancing and winters in Florida.

Survivors include his wife, his children, Cheryl Standish and her husband Glenn and his son Bruce Desrosiers, three sisters, Jeanne Bessette and her husband Richard, of Florida, Muriel Bruneau of Pennsylvania and Doris Wolfe and her husband Roger of Texas. Also sister-in-law Gail DeMello and her husband Richard of Mattapoisett and Nancy Cowell of Westport. Two grandchildren, Jeremy Standish of New Jersey and Alexa Standish of Plymouth; one great grandchild Cayden Standish of New Jersey and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Rock Funeral Home, 1285 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford on Monday, November 14, 2016 at 9am. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, New Bedford. Visitation Sunday from 3-7pm. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, MA/NH Chapter,480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For tributes and directions: www.rock-funeralhome.com.