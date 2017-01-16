Peter W. Kodis, Jr., 79, of Mattapoisett died Monday, January 16, 2017. He was the husband of Roberta Joyce (Maxon) Kodis.

Born in Norwood, son of the late Peter Kodis, Sr. and Marcella (Hobitz) Kodis, he lived in Norwood until joining the U.S. Coast Guard after high school. He then moved to Mattapoisett where his lived for the rest of his life.

MKCS Kodis served in the United States Coast Guard for 21 years until his retirement. He was then employed by Burr Brothers Boats, Inc. in Marion for 25 years.

He was a member of the National Maritime Historical Society, Naval Institute, Civil War Trust, Central Virginia Battlefield Trust, Cape and Islands Orchid Society, New Bedford Coin Club, Fin, Fur & Feather Club of Mattapoisett, and the Chief Petty Officers Association.

Survivors include his wife; a son, Peter W. Kodis, III and his wife Rosemarie of New Bedford; and two grandchildren, Alexandra and Harrison.

A private interment will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Visiting hours are omitted.