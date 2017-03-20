Peggy A. (Bowen) Cote, 85, of Marion passed away on Saturday March 18, 2017 at home surrounded by her family.

Born in New York, New York, the daughter of the late Edwin and Irene V. (Bedard) Bowen, she lived in New Bedford for most of her life before moving to Marion 22 years ago.

Peggy was formerly employed at the Holy Cross Fathers Mission House in Dartmouth until her retirement.

She was a devout Catholic, who was a Eucharistic Minister and Catechism teacher for 30 years.

She is survived by eight children, Michael Cote, Susan DeChaves, Annette Cote, James Cote, Joseph Cote, John Cote, Francis Cote, and Jeannine Cote; her siblings, Richard Bowen and Laura Worsham; 26 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and nieces and nephews.

She was the mother of the late Raymond Cote and Robert Cote.

Her Funeral will be held on Thursday at 9am from the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford, followed by her Funeral Mass at Holy Name of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at 10am. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7pm. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.