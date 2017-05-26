Pauline “Polly” Anderson Sammis, 84, died peacefully on January 23, 2017, at her home in Bradenton Florida. Polly was born in 1932 in the town of Newton, MA, to her parents Herbert Theodore Anderson and Ellen Smith. Polly graduated from William Smith College in Geneva, NY in 1954 and went on to obtain her Masters degree in teaching in 1956 from Boston University. In 1956 Polly married William Nason Sammis of Darien, CT and lived in Simsbury, CT where they raised their two children, and later moved back to Darien, CT.

Polly taught elementary school in Hartford, CT. She spent her summers in Mattapoisett, MA at her family’s summer home on Point Connett. Polly enjoyed sailing and racing Beetle Cats at Angelica Yacht Club. Mattapoisett was always near and dear to her heart.

In 2001, Polly moved to Bradenton, Florida where she lived at The Perico Bay Club. Polly enjoyed playing golf and bridge with her friends. Polly was also an avid reader and enjoyed needlepoint.

Polly is survived by her two sisters Linda Anderson Kristan (John Kristan) of Morrissville, VT and Susan Anderson Nelson of Jupiter, FL. Her two children, Bruce Anderson Sammis of Dallas, TX (Sarah Spencer) and daughter Laura Sammis Pearce (Thomas McCallum Pearce Jr.) of Atlanta, GA, and her five grandchildren Perri Sammis Brighi (Emanuel), Paige Anderson Sammis, Parker Nason Sammis, Anderson Mcguire Pearce, and Thomas (Cal) McCallum Pearce III.

Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 3rd at 12 Noon in St. Philips Chapel by the Sea, 34 Water St. Mattapoisett. Burial will follow in Pine Island Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt.6), Mattapoisett. For online guestbook please visit www.saundersdwyer.com