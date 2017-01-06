Paul Fitzgerald, 81, of Fairhaven, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2016, at St. Luke’s Hospital, in New Bedford. He was the husband of M. Dolores (Davidsen) Hansen-Fitzgerald and the late Kay (Ward) Fitzgerald.

Born in the Bronx, NY, son of the late Gerald and Abigail (Daugherty) Fitzgerald, he moved to Mattapoisett in 1944, and spent his childhood there. After college, he moved to Maryland, and returned to the Mattapoisett area in 2001.

A graduate of Fairhaven High School, class of 1953, and URI in 1957, he received his MBA from Loyola, MD. He served in the Army after the Korean War and later in the Army Reserve for seven years until his discharge as a Captain. He later worked as a civil engineer and was a partner and President of Ratrie, Robbins and Schweizer. He served two terms as President of the Maryland Asphalt Association.

Paul was an avid sports fan and he took great pride in coaching and supporting his children’s youth sports. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for both Fairhaven High School and the University of Rhode Island.

He is survived by his wife; three sons, Patrick Fitzgerald and his wife Eileen of Towson, MD, Michael Fitzgerald and his late wife Kathleen of Eldersburg, MD and Dr. Bryan Fitzgerald and his wife Beth of Reisterstown, MD; a daughter, Shawn Best and her husband Richard of Wilmington, NC; step children, Eric Hansen and his wife Jane of Mattapoisett and Susan Zahka of East Bridgewater; a brother, Michael Fitzgerald and his wife Anne of Mission Viejo, CA; a sister, Anne Quinlan of Port Charlotte, FL; a brother in law, Alan Ward of Seabrook, TX; nine grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; eight step great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Paul was the brother of the late Kathleen Maune.

In accordance with his wishes he was cremated and a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 10:00am, in the Trinity Lutheran Church, 16 Temple Pl, Fairhaven, MA 02719, followed by interment in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Mattapoisett.

Arrangements are by the Fairhaven Funeral Home, 117 Main Street, Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Nurse and Hospice Care, 62 Center St., Fairhaven, MA 02719, or a charity of your choice.