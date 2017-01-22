Patricia E. (Thompson) Broughton, 86, of Mattapoisett died January 20, 2017 peacefully at the Cape Cod Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Buzzards Bay.

She was the wife of the late Francis E. Broughton.

Born in Pittsfield, MA, the daughter of the late Gilbert T. and Katherine (Hennon) Thompson, she was raised in Dartmouth and lived in Rochester before moving to Mattapoisett.

Mrs. Broughton was formerly employed as a certified nurses aide at Island Terrace Nursing Home for many years until her retirement.

She enjoyed all her animals and her long walks in the woods. Mrs. Broughton was and avid reader, bridge player and enjoyed needlework.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Melaine F. Medeiros and her husband David of Pocasset and Melody A. Pacheco and her husband Kenneth of Mattapoisett; 2 sisters, Linda Deegan of Peabody and Linda Polchopek of New Bedford; and a granddaughter, Danielle F. Medeiros.

Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 28th at 1 PM in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6), Mattapoisett. Her family will receive guests on Saturday morning from 11 AM – 1 PM prior to her service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society & Shelter Southcoast, 31 Ventura Drive, Dartmouth, MA 02747. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.