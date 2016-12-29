Owen Higgins

On December 23rd, Owen was in a terrible car accident half of a mile from the rink where he loved to skate. Tragically, both Owen and his long time friend James Lavin lost their lives after hitting black ice, thankfully with enough force that neither suffered or knew what had happened. Through the extraordinary efforts of the Falmouth Fire Department, Owen’s beautiful body was flown to Rhode Island Hospital where his family had time to say goodbye. and Owen gave the ultimate Christmas gift of life and sight to four people he will never meet.

Mercifully predeceased by his mother Shannon Rouvalis, his uncles Michael and Sean Rudolph, Thomas O’Reilly, aunt Katy Berry, his cousin Allie Royer, and his grandfather Joseph C. Higgins Jr.

Survived by his parents Michael P. and Maria Higgins of Rochester, his brothers Michael, Daniel, Mitchell, Mark and Robert, and sisters Victoria, Lacey and Crystal. Grandmother Catharine R. Higgins of Marion and grandparents Maureen O’Reilly and George Berube of Falmouth, stand-in Mom Eileen O’Reilly, along with countless members of the Higgins and O’Reilly clans.

Owen was a gifted athlete having just led the Falmouth Clippers to the division 2A football title at Gillette Stadium along side his buddy James. He was proud to wear the captain’s patch as he rolled right into hockey, and was anxiously awaiting spring training and his true passion which was baseball. Through the generosity of family, friends, and complete strangers, scholarships are being created in his name. He enjoyed his time with his friends, endless sporting endeavors, family outings and annual Buzzards Bay fishing derbies with his brothers and his Papa. Known for his mischievous and infectious grin and piercing blue eyes, Owen was devastatingly handsome and hearts are breaking all along the shores of Cape Cod.

Owen’s time in this world was cut short, but the impact he made will be felt by those that loved him forever. Services are Thursday 12/29 from 4 to 8 PM at Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home on Main St. in Falmouth, and a celebration of his life on Friday 12/30 at 10 AM at Saint Anthony’s Church in Falmouth and burial along side his buddy James at Saint Anthony’s cemetery to follow.