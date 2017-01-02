Olga R. (Miga) Martin, 89 years old died at her home on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2016 surronded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Frederick Martin, Jr. (ret Patrolman/Juvenile Detective, Taunton Police Department). Olga was born in Taunton and daughter of the late Walter and Regina (Klos) Miga of Poland. She was a communicant of the former Immaculate Conception Church and a graduate of Taunton Schools. Olga was a retired kindergarten teacher’s Aid for the City of Taunton primarily at the Leddy School. Olga was a master craftsman, seamstrees, and milliner. Over the years Olga continued her interest in arts and crafts by taking extended courses with the Bristol Agricultural High School. Olga was accomplished in Japanese Needlepoint bunka, Knitting, baking and elaborate cake decorating. She loved spending time at Crescent Beach in Mattapoisett. She has visited Crescent Beach for over 68 years and has owned a home there for over 57 years. Olga was well traveled throughout the United States. Olga is the mother of Cynthia Martin of Mattapoisett, Susan Grigg and her husband Bill of Taunton, Frederick Martin, III (ret TFD) and his wife Karen and Peter Martin and his wife Ann of Mattapoisett. Olga is the grandmother of Frederick IV; Shawn, Caleb and Abby Martin and the great grandmother of Bruce, Kaia, Trent and Troy. She was the sister of the late Josephine Gscheidle of New York and Joseph Miga of Taunotn. Olga is survived by an extensive extended Martin Family as well as her niece and nephew Joan and Paul Gscheidle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, ( Route 138 South) Taunton on Monday Jan. 2, 2017 from 4-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Holy Rosary Church, Bay Street, Taunton on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017 at 10 AM. Interment St Joseph Cemetery. To light a candle, get directions or to access the memorial register go to www.hathawayfuneralss.com