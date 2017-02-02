Nancy B. (Whitcomb) Morse, 80, of Wareham, passed away Tuesday January 31, 2017 at the Tremont Health Care Center. She was the wife of Channing H. Morse Jr. of Wareham. Mrs. Morse was born in Wareham the daughter of the late Robert M. and Barbara T. (Tallman) Whitcomb.

Mrs. Morse graduated from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and taught in the Old Rochester Regional High School for 26 years. She was a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Wareham and was a former member of the choir and church librarian. She was also a volunteer at the Wareham Public Library.

In addition to her husband Mrs. Morse is survived by her children: Elizabeth “Betsy” N. Finch of Glen, NH and Warren Channing Morse of Wareham. She is the sister of Carl R. Whitcomb of Wareham and the grandmother of Erin A. Baxter, Kayla A. Morse, Dillon C. Bennencourt, Ashley M. Kahler and great grandmother of Aaden M. Brown of Wareham. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. She was the mother of the late Melinda “Lindy” Laura McCarthy.

A memorial reception will be held on Sunday February 5, in the First Congregational Fellowship Hall located at 11 Gibbs Ave. Wareham from 1:30 – 4 pm. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. I lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Deacons Memorial Fund 11 Gibbs Ave. Wareham, MA 02571. Burial will be private.