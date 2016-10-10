Michael J. Crowe, Jr., 84, of Mattapoisett died October 8, 2016 at St. Luke’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.

He was the husband of Margaret M. (Coucci) Crowe.

Born and raised in New Bedford, the son of the late Michael J. and Bridget F. (Thorne) Crowe, he lived in Mattapoisett for the last 40 years.

Mr. Crowe was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church in Mattapoisett.

He was formerly employed by Guido’s Plate Glass for many years until his retirement.

Mr. Crowe enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his dog Nyshka.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret M. (Coucci) Crowe; 2 sons, Dr. Michael J. Crowe, III and his wife Carmen of Wareham and Matthew P. Crowe of Lake Mary, FL; a daughter, Mary F. Crowe and her wife Kathy A. Cumella of Ipswich, MA; 2 sisters, Trudy Coucci of New Bedford and Tess Dwyer and her husband Dick of Naples, FL; 7 grandchildren, Jenna, Jessica, Mychel, Matthew Jr., Erin, Sean and Hannah; 5 great-grandchildren, Koby, Jordan, Saphiyre, Kaydence and Connor; and many nieces and nephews.

He was the father of the late Kathleen M. Crowe and the brother of the late Mary Ferguson, Catherine Sullivan, Clara Lawton and Margaret McDowell.

His Funeral will be held on Wednesday at 9 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett, followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.