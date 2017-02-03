Maureen Hathaway, age 90 of Marion formerly of New Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, February 1 2017 at Sippican Health Care Center.

Born in New Bedford, MA she was the daughter of Leonard M. McDonnell and Florence Reddy McDonnell and was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Hathaway of New Bedford. Maureen was born on Ellen Street in New Bedford in the house owned by her grandparents, Michael and Alice Reddy. She lived on Ellen Street for most of her life before moving to Marion to be with family. She enjoyed the beaches and ice skating at Victory Park in the South End during her youth. Her parents encouraged her love of music. She played piano and trumpet, sang soprano both in choirs and solo, and played the bugle in a drum and bugle corp led by her father, which traveled throughout New York and New England to perform in parades and events. She attended St. Mary’s Grammar School, and Sacred Hearts Academy in Fairhaven where she earned many academic awards. She was offered a full scholarship to Rivier College in New Hampshire but she chose to work at Camp Edwards Air Force Base on Cape Cod in order to participate in the war effort during the Second World War. After the war she worked in downtown New Bedford as a secretary and office manager for an insurance company. She married Joseph Hathaway in 1954. Together they raised four children. She was a parishioner of St. James Church and for many years was a member of the choir.

Maureen passed along her love of music to her children and she encouraged them to take their education seriously. She was always interested in politics and current events, often reading two newspapers a day. Maureen cherished her family and faith above all. She will be remembered for her quiet and compassionate nature, for her “Irish” sense of humor, and her inner strength.

She was the sister of the late Leonard P. McDonnell. She is survived by her sister Jean Silver and her husband Robert of Fairhaven; sister- in law Jane Britton of New Bedford; son Thomas Hathaway and his wife Deborah of Norwell, MA; daughter Carol Mamroe and her husband Tim of Hartland, VT; daughter Maureen Hathaway and her husband Richard Gonsalves; daughter Patti Hathaway and her husband Constantine Scionti. She was the proud grandmother of Elizabeth, Rebecca and Patrick Hathaway, and Christopher, Timothy, and Lauren Gonsalves.

The family is grateful for the loving and attentive care Maureen received from Kim Medeiros of Tender Hearts, the staff of Sippican Healthcare, and the staff of Fidelis Hospice.

Her funeral will be Monday beginning in the funeral home at 9:00 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at St. James Church at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M. Arrangements placed in the care of Perry Funeral Home, 111 Dartmouth St. New Bedford, Ma 02740.