Maureen E. (Fay) Swanson, 85 of Mattapoisett died May 2, 2017 at Alden Court Nursing Home.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late James L. and Elizabeth (Kenney) Fay, she lived in Mattapoisett most of her life.

Ms. Swanson was formerly employed by Cathay Temple as a waitress.

Her family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful caring staff of Alden Court for the excellent care given to Maureen.

Survivors include her 2 daughters, Nancy Ferreira and her husband John of Mattapoisett and Laureen Lovering of Fairhaven; 2 brothers, Dr. James Fay and his wife Theresa of West Palm Beach, FL; and Dr. Paul Fay and his wife Virginia of North Palm Beach, FL; a sister, Gloria Varnon of Fort Worth, TX; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was the mother of the late Nicholas Lawrence Swanson.

Her Funeral will be held on Monday at 8 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett, followed by her Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 9 AM. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 2-5 PM. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.